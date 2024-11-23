Massive raid at Karachi Airport

KARACHI - In a significant operation by FIA Immigration at Karachi Airport, a woman returning from Saudi Arabia was arrested for allegedly engaging in begging while posing as an Umrah pilgrim. During interrogation, the accused admitted to being involved in begging in Saudi Arabia. She also revealed that her husband and other relatives are part of the same network operating in the region. The arrested woman has been handed over to the Anti-Smuggling Circle in Karachi for further investigation.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to curb such illegal activities tarnishing the reputation of legitimate pilgrims.