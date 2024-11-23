Murad Ali Shah stands firm on water rights

Sindh Chief Minister reaffirmed the province's stance on water rights, declaring that not a single drop of Sindh’s water would be diverted elsewhere.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Shah asserted, “Our position on the water issue is indisputable. We will not compromise on Sindh’s rightful share.”

On the health front, Shah pledged to enhance efforts to eradicate polio in Pakistan, citing 52 reported cases nationwide. He emphasized building on the initiatives of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to eliminate the disease.

Highlighting the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) dominant presence in the Sindh Assembly, Shah noted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had conveyed the party's concerns to the PML-N leadership, calling for constructive dialogue to address them.

The chief minister also stressed the importance of children's welfare, stating, “Our responsibility is to secure a brighter future for our children through improved education and healthcare.”