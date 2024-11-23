NA panel saddened by Parachinar killings

ISLAMABAD - The standing committee on parliamentary affairs yesterday extended its condolences to the victims of the recent gun attack on a passenger van, in Parachinar which claimed 42 lives, and offered prayers for the departed souls. The meeting of the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs held under the Chairmanship of Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, MNA, In an effort to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Prime Minister’s Public Affairs and Grievances Wing, a briefing was provided to the Committee on Parliamentary Affairs about the wing’s operations.

The Public Affairs and Grievances Wing addresses the concerns of “non-digitally enabled citizens and Pakistan’s diaspora abroad, aiming to provide relief and resolve their issues.

The Committee commended the performance of the Ministry and recommended further revamping of the mechanism to ensure faster complaint resolution.

The Committee urged the Ministry for improving the visibility of the wing through advertising campaigns, allowing more people to benefit from its services.

The meeting was attended by members National Assembly Shaikh Aftab Ahmed, Raja Qamar-ul-Islam, Ch. Mahmood Bashir Virk, Malik Shah, Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Mujahid Ali, Ali Muhammad, Hameed Hussain, Khurram Shahzad Virk, and Secretary Shahida Begum.