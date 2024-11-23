NACTA warns of TTP threat to PTI protest amid heightened security in Islamabad

The (Nacta) issued a threat alert on Saturday, warning that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), referred to as "Fitna al-Khawarij," may target the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) "do or die" protest scheduled for November 24 in Islamabad.

According to Nacta, terrorists from Afghanistan may have entered Pakistan with plans to launch attacks in major cities. The authority has informed Islamabad's chief commissioner, inspector general, and officials in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) of the threat.

The PTI, led by jailed founder Imran Khan, remains steadfast in its plan to protest, despite Islamabad High Court orders prohibiting demonstrations in violation of peaceful assembly laws. The protest coincides with the upcoming visit of the Belarusian president and a 65-member delegation from November 25-27, prompting strict security measures by the government.

The federal and Punjab governments have imposed Section 144 across Islamabad and Punjab, deploying thousands of police, Rangers, and Frontier Constabulary personnel. Mobile services may also be suspended nationwide from Saturday evening.

The protest follows a breakdown in talks between PTI and the government after officials rejected Khan's demand for his release by Friday.