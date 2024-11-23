Saturday, November 23, 2024
Nael/Bilal claim boys' doubles title at ITF World Jr Tennis


Staff Reporter
November 23, 2024
Sports

LAHORE  -  Ahmad Nael Qureshi and Bilal Asim clinched the boys’ doubles title at the ITF Pakistan PPL-Syed Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championship Leg-2 at the PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad. The pair defeated Abubakar Talha and Haider Ali Rizwan in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. In the girls’ doubles final, South Korean duo of So Yuna and Yeon Joo Cha outpaced compatriots A Hyun Jo and Chaerin Lee, securing the title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory. In boys’ singles semifinals, Sion Ji (KOR) defeated Ahmad Nael Qureshi 6-4, 6-4 and Xiuyuan Guo (CHN) beat Bilal Asim 6-3, 6-3. In the girls’ singles semifinals, Karolina Ligai (KAZ) beat Chaerin Lee (KOR) 7-5, 6-3 and Dinara De Silva (SRI) beat Hinata Wada (JPN) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Staff Reporter

