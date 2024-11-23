Saturday, November 23, 2024
Nisar Memon strongly condemns Kurram carnage

November 23, 2024
KARACHI  -  Former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Nisar A Memon on Friday strongly condemned Kurram carnage and said such terrorist incident called for focus on terrorism in the face of increasing incidents of killing innocent citizens. In a statement, Nisar A Memon said there was need to forge unity on one point security agenda to save the people from these brutal incidents. This war against terrorism was engulfing security personnel besides non combatant civilian men, women, children and senior citizens, he added.

