No Silver Bullet

Wading into the smog debate, the Lahore High Court has directed all schools to provide transportation for students to reduce the number of vehicles on the road. Additionally, the court has called for a vehicle fitness policy to be established within 15 days as part of measures to combat smog. While the court’s intentions are commendable, and the proposed steps could contribute to reducing air pollution, this order—issued in isolation and without coordination with broader governmental efforts—risks undermining its own objectives. The lack of clarity about timelines, responsibilities, and enforcement mechanisms only adds to the existing confusion surrounding anti-smog initiatives.

Both the judiciary and the government need to acknowledge that smog is not a problem that can be resolved with magic silver bullet. There is no singular, short-term solution to this issue. Addressing smog requires the implementation of a series of challenging, incremental reforms, whose effects will become evident only after years of consistent effort. This means action must begin immediately and be sustained over the long term. Reactionary measures, such as banning and unbanning school attendance or temporarily halting industrial operations during peak smog season, are inadequate and unsustainable.

The suggestion that schools should take full responsibility for transporting students is similarly impractical. Many schools lack the manpower, vehicles, or financial resources to comply with such an order. Instead, the government must adopt a comprehensive, coordinated approach to tackle smog. Drawing lessons from cities like Los Angeles and Beijing, which successfully mitigated air pollution over time, Pakistan needs to ensure that all policies and initiatives are aligned toward a unified goal.

A long-term solution requires collaboration between government agencies, private stakeholders, and the judiciary, with clear policy guidelines and accountability mechanisms. Without this, isolated orders like the one from the Lahore High Court may do little more than create further uncertainty while the smog continues to choke the population.