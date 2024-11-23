Okara Garrison hosts Al-Barq Hockey C’ship 2024 final under floodlights

LAHORE - The Al-Barq Hockey Championship 2024 culminated in a gripping finale at the state-of-the-art AstroTurf field in Okara Garrison, marking a spectacular evening under dazzling floodlights. According to Hilal News, the championship, organised by Al-Barq Division, featured 12 teams competing over two weeks in intense pool and knockout stages. The final clash drew an electrifying atmosphere as soldiers, sports enthusiasts, and community members came together to celebrate Pakistan’s national game.

The event’s grandeur was elevated by the presence of distinguished figures from the sports world, including Ahmed Shakeel Butt, captain of Pakistan hockey team; Hannan Shahid, vice-captain and Asia’s best player; Kashif Ali, an international selector for Pakistan Hockey Federation; and other prominent personalities like Mr. Moazzam Khan Klair, General Secretary of Pakistan Cycling Federation, and officials from the baseball and cycling federations. Their attendance inspired the young athletes, reinforcing the significance of hockey in Pakistan’s sporting culture.

The match itself was a showcase of skill, determination, and sportsmanship. Both teams displayed exceptional performances, keeping the crowd on the edge of their seats. In a dramatic and closely fought contest, the winning team clinched a 1-0 victory, sealing their triumph with a solitary goal in the dying moments of the game.

The celebration that followed reflected the true spirit of sportsmanship. Gen Naiknam Muhammad Baig, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Al-Barq Division, graced the event as chief guest and presented trophies to the champions and runners-up. Individual players were honored with gold and silver medals for their outstanding contributions throughout the tournament.

The closing ceremony was marked by jubilation, with the military band playing a symbolic farewell tune. As players and spectators departed, they carried with them cherished memories of an exhilarating championship that showcased the vibrant potential of Pakistan’s hockey talent. Events like these not only revive the national game but also set a benchmark for promoting sports across the country.