Outdated Policy

November 23, 2024
Letters

Pakistan has many outdated policies in need of revision, but one that stands out is the reliance on hard copies of educational degrees. Students often struggle with maintaining hard copies from primary school through higher education, and this requirement should be replaced with digital copies, subject to verification.

Students applying for jobs or higher education are usually required to provide original hard copies, which can be burdensome for both students and institutions. Switching to digital copies would save time and resources. Moreover, digital copies are accessible worldwide, eliminating the need for physical documents. Moving online also has environmental benefits: reducing paper usage helps protect trees, a vital measure for combating climate change.

AZEEM HASSAN MAITLO,

Khairpur Mirs.

