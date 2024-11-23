Over 200 PTI activists arrested ahead of Islamabad protest

Islamabad police arrested more than 200 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists on Saturday during a crackdown ahead of the party’s planned protest in the federal capital on Sunday.

Conducting search operations across Islamabad, 27 police teams recovered a significant quantity of weapons and arms. Police sources revealed that the arrested individuals were allegedly planning to incite chaos and anarchy during the protest.

The police warned of stern action against those attempting to disrupt public order.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that protests or sit-ins would not be allowed by the Islamabad High Court's directives.