Saturday, November 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Over 200 PTI activists arrested ahead of Islamabad protest

Over 200 PTI activists arrested ahead of Islamabad protest
Web Desk
6:40 PM | November 23, 2024
National

Islamabad police arrested more than 200 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists on Saturday during a crackdown ahead of the party’s planned protest in the federal capital on Sunday.

Conducting search operations across Islamabad, 27 police teams recovered a significant quantity of weapons and arms. Police sources revealed that the arrested individuals were allegedly planning to incite chaos and anarchy during the protest.

The police warned of stern action against those attempting to disrupt public order.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that protests or sit-ins would not be allowed by the Islamabad High Court's directives.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1732348260.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024