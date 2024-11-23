Pakistan Army will hunt down enemies of peace: COAS

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) on Friday visited Peshawar as a follow up of the National Apex Committee meeting held on 19 November 2024 and prelude to Provincial Apex Committee Meeting to be held soon.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS was provided a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation and the progress of ongoing counterterrorism operations in the region. KPK Chief Minister and field commanders were also present at the occasion.

Paying profound tribute to the Shuhada and Ghazis, COAS emphasised the unparalleled sacrifices being rendered for the defense of the motherland. He remarked that these sacrifices serve as a cornerstone of national resilience, inspiring and unwavering dedication of the Armed Forces and of Law Enforcement Agencies.

COAS commended the high morale, operational readiness, and unyielding commitment of the troops in effectively countering all forms of threats. He reiterated the Army’s firm resolve to dismantle hostile terrorist networks and eradicate the illegal spectrum undermining national security.

Highlighting the collective determination of the nation and its security forces to combat terrorism, COAS stressed that thwarting the nefarious designs of inimical elements remains a top priority. He assured that through synchronized and robust operations, Pakistan Army in collaboration with Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) will relentlessly hunt down the enemies of peace to ensure lasting stability and security.

Upon his arrival, COAS was received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.