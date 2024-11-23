The Cultural Revolution in Maoist China, from 1966 to 1976, was a socio-political movement initiated by Mao Zedong to reassert control and eliminate opposition within the Communist Party. It aimed to purge remnants of capitalist and traditional elements while rekindling revolutionary fervour. Mobilising the youth as the Red Guards, Mao instigated mass campaigns targeting intellectuals, cultural heritage, and anyone perceived as disloyal to the Communist ideology. This upheaval led to widespread chaos, violence, and the destruction of historical artifacts. Its aftermath left a scarred society, disrupted economy, and fractured social fabric, profoundly impacting China’s cultural, political, and economic landscape for years to come.