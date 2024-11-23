PBC, SCBA condemn attack on passenger vans in Kurram

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Friday condemned the brutal attack and firing on passenger vans, killing more than 40 innocent travelers, including men, women and children in Lower Kurram Agency.

SCBA President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta and its 27th Executive Committee said that the incident is one of numerous recent incidents wherein civilians have been targeted and killed. Incidents such as this one is nothing less than grave security lapse wherein the concerned provincial government and the law enforcement agencies failed to predict and anticipate imminent perils of potential terrorist activity in the area. They said that the provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa is under obligation by the constitution to ensure the law & security situation instead of exhausting all its resources on petty political issues.

They added, “Terrorism has no place in civilized societies. As a civilized nation and vibrant democratic society, it is incumbent upon us to condemn and discourage terrorism in its all forms and manifestations. Such inhumane attacks have, on the one hand, consistently targeted our security forces and, on the other hand, destroyed the peace and tranquility of common citizens. Our nation has valiantly combated the scourge of terrorism and defeated it in the past. Need of hour demands the same resolve, once again.”

They called upon the federal as well as all the provincial governments and concerned law enforcement/state agencies to take immediate steps to ensure the security, peace, and safety of common citizens, as guaranteed by the Constitution. The entire nation stands united for a unanimous cause to eradicate this scourge of terrorism. Necessary steps must be taken to wipe out these vicious elements completely, so that no one has to endure such pain, ever again.

Vice Chairman PBC Farooq Hamid Naek expressed his grief and sorrow on this heinous and terrible incident resulted to the loss of precious lives of innocent people.

He expressed his deep concern upon the said incident and observed that attacks on innocent people have drastically increased day by day which shows failure of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and law enforcement agencies and demanded from the IG, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and Provincial Government for immediate arrest of culprits of the said incident to award them exemplary punishment. He also urged upon Federal and Provincial Governments to provide security to every citizen and take immediate measures to stop such like incidents in future.