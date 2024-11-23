PDA central council office bearers take oath

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Dental Association (PDA) officially welcomed its newly elected Central Council office bearers at a ceremony held here yesterday. Dr. Khurshid Ahmad, Project Director of Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC), was sworn in as the President of the PDA Central Council.

The PDA leadership expressed that Dr Khurshid’s leadership is set to steer the association toward developing collaboration within the dental community and advocating for advancements in public dental services.

Other members of the newly elected Central Council include Prof. Ulfat Bashir as Senior Vice President, Prof. M. Umar Farooq Marwat as General Secretary, Dr. Umar Farooq, Head of Student Affairs and Admissions at IMDC, as Finance Secretary, and Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan Baig as Information Secretary.

Dr. Khurshid Ahmad, addressing the audience at the ceremony, emphasized the PDA’s commitment to driving a positive change in Pakistan’s dental healthcare landscape. “The PDA is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing challenges within the dental sector. We aim to advance dental education, promote oral health awareness, and support dental professionals across the country,” he stated.

The PDA elected body expressed that the Pakistan Dental Association’s vision includes active engagement with dental professionals, educators, and the general public to raise awareness about oral health and advocate for improved dental services. The association calls upon stakeholders from all walks of life to unite in fostering better oral health nationwide.

The PDA’s formal registration as a charitable organization under the Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation, and Facilitation Act of 2021, underscores its dedication to transparency, accountability, and impactful community service. This milestone marks a new era for the association as it seeks to lead Pakistan’s dental community toward excellence.