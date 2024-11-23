Saturday, November 23, 2024
PM constitutes committee to resolve ‘issues’ between PML-N, PPP

PM constitutes committee to resolve ‘issues’ between PML-N, PPP
Our Staff Reporter
November 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday constituted a committee to ensure cooperation in political and other matters, and to resolve the issues between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The members of the committee include Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Minister for Economic Affairs Ahmad Khan Cheema.

Other members include Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Engineer Amir Muqam, Prime Minister’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah, Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan, Senior Minister of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Jaffer Khan Mandokhel, and Bashir Ahmed Memon.

According to a press release issued by the PM Office, the prime minister has tasked the committee with the responsibility of political cooperation and resolving issues after detailed consultations with the Pakistan Peoples Party.  The committee will engage in discussions with the members designated by the Pakistan Peoples Party to determine the future course of action.

Our Staff Reporter

