Saturday, November 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM visits residence of Riaz Pirzada to condole death of his brother

PM visits residence of Riaz Pirzada to condole death of his brother
NEWS WIRE
November 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

BAHAWALPUR  -  Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada in Sheikh Wahin area of Khairpur Tamewali to condole the death of his brother Mian Sajjad Hussain Pirzada.  The prime minister offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for elevation of ranks in Jannah. He also prayed for grant of patience to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with courage. The PM also met sons of late Sajjad Hussain Pirzada.  Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Musadik Malik, Attaullah Tarar, Sardar Awais Leghari, Provincial Minister Mian Kazim Pirzada, parliamentarians and notables of the area also accompanied the prime minister.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1732248393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024