PPP leader calls for separation from the govt, slams PML-N

LAHORE - Former Federal Minister for Textiles and Senior Vice President of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed will demand the separation from the government in the upcoming CEC (Central Executive Committee) meeting next month. He stated, “Our workers are against the agreement with PML-N. PML-N has not fulfilled any promises. How long will we keep pushing? Now something needs to be done. We will wait a little, but if PML-N doesn’t understand, we will have to make them understand.” He expressed these views during a press conference at the People’s Secretariat, Model Town, alongside Haji Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan and Bushra Manzoor Maneka. Rana Farooq Saeed stated that the PPP has maintained a tradition of including provinces in key decisions. He emphasized that Pakistan is formed when its four provinces (units) unite. He remarked that the issues of Sindh and Balochistan are more significant than those of other provinces. Referring to past projects, he mentioned that Bhutto completed the Mangla Dam and initiated the Tarbela Dam. The water of the Kalabagh Dam was supposed to benefit KP, Balochistan, and Sindh, but the dam couldn’t be built due to martial law. “These are the same people who don’t let the units come together,” he added. He raised the question: “Who sold Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers? Fatima Jinnah used to say that the rulers sold our rivers, which were actually ours.”

Rana Farooq Saeed emphasized that Pakistan’s enemy is not willing to give us anything. “We are facing a severe crisis. The country will only move forward if all provinces are included in decisions. If Punjab makes decisions alone, Pakistan will not progress. If Punjab needs more water, Sindh and Balochistan should be taken into confidence.”

Criticizing the lack of dam construction and constitutional amendments, he said the PML-N must take its allies into confidence over economic reforms. One-sided decisions will not yield positive results.

He also criticized Punjab for silently imposing heavy taxes on farmers, such as water charges ranging from Rs. 1,800 to Rs. 2,500 per acre. He urged the Chief Minister of Punjab to think of the country rather than relying on bureaucrats. He called on the landlords sitting in the assemblies to show courage and discuss these issues with their Chief Minister. He further stated that farmers already pay taxes on tractors, fertilizers, electricity, and seeds. A bag of seed costs Rs. 5,000 per acre, and wheat is being sold at Rs. 2,600. Yet, the government has not announced a support price for wheat. “Farmers may stop growing wheat altogether, and you don’t have foreign exchange to import it.”

Rana Farooq Saeed highlighted the increasing prices of essential goods, including ghee, vegetables, and eggs, saying, “If production does not increase, how will farmers pay taxes? The discontent among farmers could worsen the situation.”

He noted that PPP members of the Punjab Assembly walked out in protest against the agricultural tax. Responding to media queries, he stressed that the government should take the initiative for dialogue with PTI. “The party leader keeps calling workers and assembly members repeatedly to keep them active, which is not good for the country. This issue needs to be settled.”

He also referred to Bhutto’s nationalization of industries to eliminate mafias and announced that PPP Central Punjab would celebrate its Foundation Day with great enthusiasm. Bushra Manzoor Maneka, coordinator for PPP Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, added, “Tax bombs are being dropped on farmers. PPP has always supported farmers. Neglecting farmers to promote industries will not solve the problem.”