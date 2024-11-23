Preparations underway for first agro livestock and handicraft expo 2025 in Matiari

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh chaired a key meeting at the DC Secretariat to review arrangements for the inaugural Agro Livestock and Handicraft Expo 2025. The meeting was attended by officials from various departments, representatives of relevant organizations, farmers and other stakeholders. Discussions focused on ensuring smooth arrangements, providing facilities to participants and encouraging public engagement in the event. The Deputy Commissioner directed all concerned departments to enhance their preparations to ensure the event’s success. The Expo, scheduled for January 25-26, 2025, in Matiari, aims to promote opportunities for growth in agriculture, livestock and handicrafts sectors.