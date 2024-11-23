Saturday, November 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Preparations underway for first agro livestock and handicraft expo 2025 in Matiari

Staff Reporter
November 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh chaired a key meeting at the DC Secretariat to review arrangements for the inaugural Agro Livestock and Handicraft Expo 2025. The meeting was attended by officials from various departments, representatives of relevant organizations, farmers and other stakeholders. Discussions focused on ensuring smooth arrangements, providing facilities to participants and encouraging public engagement in the event. The Deputy Commissioner directed all concerned departments to enhance their preparations to ensure the event’s success. The Expo, scheduled for January 25-26, 2025, in Matiari, aims to promote opportunities for growth in agriculture, livestock and handicrafts sectors.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1732248393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024