Privatisation of SIH successfully concluded

ISLAMABAD - The privatisation of the Services International Hotel, Lahore (SIH) has been successfully concluded with the signing of the sale agreement between Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation (PCBL) and Civic Company (Pvt) Limited (CCCL), Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Privatisation Commission and the buyer, at the Privatisation Commission (PC), Islamabad. Minister for Privatisation/Chairman Privatisation Commission, Abdul Aleem Khan witnessed the signing ceremony. Ms Faisal Town (Pvt) Limited, was declared the successful bidder by the Privatisation Commission after an open public auction of the Services International Hotel in August 2021, the approval for which was granted by the Federal Cabinet on 27th October, 2021. Minister for Privatisation thanked all the stakeholders including Government of the Punjab for their cooperation in amicable resolution of all pending issues to conclude this transaction. He emphasized the need for a whole of government approach in implementing the privatisation programme and attracting private sector investments.