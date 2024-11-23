Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of brutal murder of daughter-in-law in Lahore

LAHORE - Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah has taken immediate notice of the brutal murder of a daughter-in-law, Samira, who was allegedly tortured to death by her mother-in-law and husband in Lahore’s Gulberg area. The Prosecutor General directed the relevant prosecutor and investigating officer to appear before him along with the case records, says a press release issued here on Friday.

During the briefing, the investigating officer informed the prosecutor general that the investigation had been concluded, and a closure report had been filed. The prosecutor general inquired about the grounds for the closure report, referencing Section 24, Rule 7 of the Police Rules of 1934.

However, the investigating officer was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the closure. Expressing his displeasure over the officer’s poor investigation and lack of accountability, the prosecutor general strongly reprimanded him. He also instructed the officer to ensure the cause of death was declared in light of the post-mortem report and the findings from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

In addition, a communication was issued to the Medical Legal Surgeon of Punjab, directing him to provide clarity on the cause of death in accordance with the forensic agency’s report and to extend full cooperation to the investigating officer.

Speaking on the matter, Syed Farhad Ali Shah emphasized that, following the vision of Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the protection of citizens’ rights, particularly those of women and children, is a top priority. “This is not just the plaintiff’s daughter, but our own, and we will ensure justice is served at all costs,” he asserted.