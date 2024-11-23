Punjab govt fully protecting religious minorities, minister Arora informs British HC

Lahore - Punjab Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora met British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott here on Friday and informed her that the provincial government was protecting all rights of the religious minorities in the province.

The meeting also discussed various initiatives aimed at addressing the religious minorities’ issues. The minister provided an overview of the steps taken by the Punjab government to uplift religious minorities and promote their economic development. He highlighted the five-year strategic plan implemented by the Department of Human Rights and Minorities Affairs, aimed at improving the socio-economic status of religious minorities, with a special focus on education, vocational training, and digital literacy.

The minister informed Ms. Marriott that the Punjab government was set to issue Minority Cards, a significant step towards empowering and supporting the minority community in the province. Additionally, he shared the news of the Punjab Chief Minister’s announcement of a laptop distribution scheme through the HEC, which is set to benefit religious minorities by providing them with modern educational tools. Technical training courses and a digital literacy platform were also launched to further enhance the skills and employability of religious minorities.

Arora elaborated on the Punjab government’s commitment to safeguarding religious worship places. He said that in collaboration with security agencies, the provincial government was taking comprehensive measures to ensure protection of religious sites. The Punjab chief minister, he noted, was deeply concerned about the safety and security of these places and is actively working on reinforcing protective measures.

The Minister also urged the British high commissioner to support capacity building within the Department of Human Rights and Minorities Affairs through collaboration with the British Council. He acknowledged the role of international partnerships in strengthening the department’s efforts to protect and promote the rights of minorities.

The meeting also touched on the participation of Sikh Yatrees in the 555th birthday anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. Arora noted that large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, including those from the UK, Europe, Canada, and India, had visited Punjab for the religious occasion, underscoring the strong cultural and religious ties between the two regions.

Ms. Jane Marriott commended the efforts of the Punjab government and the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab in safeguarding the rights and interests of religious minorities. She promised full cooperation in the capacity-building efforts of the department and pledged to enhance collaboration between Pakistan and the UK in key sectors such as education, health, and the protection of religious freedoms.