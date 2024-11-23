Punjab govt launches agriforest initiative to combat smog, pollution

The Punjab government has announced an ambitious project to develop agriforests on barren land across the province, aiming to tackle environmental pollution and smog.

Senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb unveiled the initiative, which focuses on increasing plantation in government and private housing societies, cities, and along highways. The project also includes creating a protective circle of trees around Lahore, forming part of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s short- and long-term environmental strategy.

“This is a collective ‘jihad’ against smog,” Aurangzeb said, urging collaboration between government departments and the public. She emphasized that increased greenery would improve air quality by enhancing oxygen levels and reducing pollution.

The government has taken strict measures to curb smog. Over Rs4.6 million in fines have been imposed for smog protocol violations, while raids on industrial units and brick kilns led to the sealing of 14 units and the demolition of one. Additionally, vehicle fitness certifications have been made mandatory, and smoke-emitting vehicles are being removed from the roads.

Aurangzeb highlighted ongoing efforts to monitor commercial generators and BBQ points in green lockdown zones, ensure compliance with smog laws, and control pollution from sand-filled trolleys. Water is also being sprayed on roads to reduce dust pollution.

The minister reiterated that these measures aim to create a healthier environment for citizens and ensure a clean and sustainable future. She warned that strict penalties would be enforced against violators.

The Punjab government’s ultimate goal is to transform Lahore into not only the cleanest city in Pakistan but one of the cleanest in the world.



