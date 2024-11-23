Punjab govt utilising all resources to ensure best medical facilities: Kiyani

Gujar khan - During a visit to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Jhelum on Friday, Punjab Health Advisor Gen. retired Dr. Azhar Mahmood Kiyani stated that the PML-N-led government in Punjab is utilising all available resources to ensure the best medical facilities for the public.

The health advisor conducted a visit to assess the ongoing ‘Health Week’ initiative being implemented across all public hospitals in the province. Advisor Dr. Kiyani emphasised that ensuring the highest quality facilities for patients remains the government’s top priority, asserting that any negligence in patient treatment would not be tolerated.

Dr. Kiyani announced that the aim of the three-day camps organised under ‘Punjab Health Week’ at all DHQs, THQs, rural health centres (RHCs), and basic health units (BHUs) throughout the province is to enhance healthcare services for the public.

This initiative includes offering free diagnostic tests for various conditions such as HIV, TB, diabetes, hepatitis, and more. He asserted that the PML-N was committed to enhancing the lives of citizens, asserting that such initiatives are integral to their mission.

During his interaction in Jhelum, the provincial health advisor expressed his approval of the services offered to patients, urging hospital staff to maintain a strong work ethic. On Friday evening, Mr. Kiyani also made a visit to THQ Hospital in Pind Dadan Khan.

In a noteworthy achievement, THQ Gujar Khan has claimed the second position in the Rawalpindi district for its efforts in delivering health facilities to visitors throughout the three-day ‘Health Week’.

Mr. Sarmad Kiyani, the Medical Superintendent of THQ Hospital Gujar Khan, reported that approximately 2,000 patients were screened and treated over the course of three days during the ‘Health Week’.

Meanwhile, the patients visiting the health facilities also expressed their satisfaction over the facilities provided during the Health Week, and also demanded the government to provide such facilities of free diagnosis and medicines in continuation, and not only during the ‘three-day week.’