Rawalpindi to host Champions T20 Cup from Dec 7-25

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 7 to 25.

Five teams - ABL Stallions, Engro Dolphins, Lake City Panthers, Nurpur Lions, and UMT Markhors - will compete for the prestigious title. This marks the second event in the Champions Cup series, following the resounding success of the 50-over tournament held in Faisalabad in September. In that event, the Lake City Panthers had triumphed over the UMT Markhors in a closely contested final. Cricket fans had turned out in droves at the Iqbal Stadium to witness the 14-match extravaganza, showcasing some of the country’s finest talent.

To build on this momentum, the PCB has strategically scheduled the Champions T20 Cup at the centrally located Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, featuring 22 matches over 19 days, including six double-headers and eight single-headers. Double-header matches will begin at 11am and 3.30pm, while single-header games are set for 12pm.

A new cut-throat format has been introduced to enhance the competition’s intensity. The table-topper after the double-league stage will advance directly to the final, while the second and third-placed teams will face off in a Qualifier on December 23 at 3.30pm. The final is scheduled for December 25 at 3.30pm.

The tournament schedule, designed in consultation with team mentors, takes into account both spectator engagement and weather considerations. It also allows fans to follow Pakistan’s men’s cricket team during their T20I and ODI series in South Africa from December 10 to 22. Each side is guaranteed eight matches, giving them ample opportunities to fine-tune their strategies and combinations.

The tournament format will also serve as a platform for emerging talent to showcase their skills, offering selectors valuable insights into players who could be groomed for the national team. Furthermore, standout performers may attract the attention of the Pakistan Super League franchises as they prepare for the 2025 season and beyond.

To ensure all domestic players have the opportunity to compete in the much-awaited Champions T20 Cup, the PCB has rescheduled the final round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The last triangular stage fixture between Lahore Whites and Sialkot will now be played from December 27-31, with the five-day final to follow from January 2-6. Venues for these matches will be announced in due course.

The Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup will kick off on December 7 with an exciting double-header: ABL Stallions vs Lake City Panthers, followed by Nurpur Lions vs UMT Markhors. First round matches will take place from December 7 to 13, while the second round will run from December 15 to 21.

To ensure optimal preparation, the PCB will support the five team mentors in assembling their squads in Rawalpindi from 28 November. Practice sessions will be held at the Diamond Cricket Ground, KRL Stadium, and National Ground, with warm-up matches also scheduled during this period.