RDA suspends Metro operations in guise of routine maintenance

ISLAMABAD - The Rawalpindi Development Authority in the wake of ongoing protests call of PTI has suspended the operation of Metro Bus Service but in guise of routine maintenance of the service. According to a press release issued by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has announced the temporary suspension of the Pakistan Metro Bus Service between Saddar Rawalpindi and Faizabad Islamabad. However, reliable sources informed that the metro bus service operations are terminated due to possible protest in the twin cities.

The service will be unavailable from Thursday, November 28, 2024, to Sunday, December 1, 2024, to facilitate construction and repair work on the Rawalpindi Metro Corridor. The PR of the RDA stated that the suspension is due to ongoing construction and repair work of the Rawalpindi Metro Corridor. During this period, Metro Bus services will be unavailable to the general public.

This decision has been made to facilitate necessary upgrades aimed at improving the performance and safety of the service.

The Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by this temporary suspension, stating, “We understand that this may cause difficulties for commuters, but these measures are crucial for the long-term enhancement and repair of the Metro Corridor. Once completed, the renovation will significantly improve the quality of the corridor, ensuring better and more comfortable travel options for the public.”

The Rawalpindi Development Authority encourages affected passengers to make use of alternative travel options during this period. The RDA assures the public that these essential improvements are being made to further enhance public convenience and service quality.

For further information, the general public can contact the RDA or visit the official website.