Reckless Accusations

Just days before their planned protest in Islamabad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has managed to undermine its own position with remarks that have sparked understandable outrage across the country. Bushra Bibi, the spouse of PTI chairman Imran Khan, reportedly implied that Saudi Arabia played a role in an international conspiracy to remove Imran Khan from power, citing vague religious motivations. While the PTI’s ever-evolving narrative of alleged conspirators grows increasingly convoluted, dragging Saudi Arabia—a longstanding and steadfast ally of Pakistan—into this web of blame is both irresponsible and deeply regrettable.

Saudi Arabia has consistently stood by Pakistan, offering crucial economic and diplomatic support in times of crisis. The kingdom has played a pivotal role in preventing Pakistan’s economic default on multiple occasions, with generous financial assistance. Additionally, the remittances sent home by Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia form a significant backbone of the country’s economy. To now accuse such a vital partner of meddling in Pakistan’s domestic politics for unclear reasons is not just baseless but also risks damaging an essential bilateral relationship.

This latest controversy adds to a troubling pattern. Over time, PTI has accused the UK, the United States, the IMF, and now Saudi Arabia of plotting against Imran Khan. In its pursuit of political gain, the party seems willing to jeopardise Pakistan’s most critical international relationships. Although some PTI leaders, including Bushra Bibi, have since distanced themselves from the controversial remarks in an attempt to contain the fallout, the damage is already done. A statement as inflammatory and ill-considered as this should never have been made, particularly in such sensitive times.

Even within PTI, dissenting voices have expressed alarm at the recklessness of these accusations. However, the party itself appears increasingly fragmented and directionless. With Imran Khan behind bars, Ali Amin Gandapur seemingly acting independently in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and a wave of defections thinning PTI’s ranks, the once-disciplined political movement now resembles a disorganised shell of its former self. Instead of rallying support, PTI seems as adept at undermining its own cause as it is at targeting its opponents. This lack of cohesion and strategy risks alienating not just allies abroad but also its remaining supporters at home.