Roads leading to Islamabad, Rawalpindi blocked ahead of PTI protest

Authorities have blocked major roads leading to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in preparation for the PTI's planned protest on November 24. Hostels, guesthouses, and hotels have been vacated, while "no entry" signs have been placed on motorways.

At least 33 entry points to the twin cities have been sealed with containers, including the Faizabad Interchange, and the Metro Bus service between the cities has been suspended. Key roads within Islamabad, such as Iran Avenue, Margalla Road, and Murree Road in Faizabad, have also been closed. Additionally, access to Adiala Jail and Sadhuki G.T. Road has been blocked, with bridges over the Chenab and Jhelum rivers restricted.

The Gujranwala Expressway, a critical link to the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, has also been shut. In total, 30,000 law enforcement personnel have been deployed in Islamabad, including reinforcements from Sindh, Azad Kashmir, and the Frontier Corps.

Opposition leader Omar Ayub has vowed to overcome the government's obstacles, declaring, "We will reach Islamabad at any cost."

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, addressing police at Police Lines, emphasized the importance of maintaining order during the protests. "Anyone involved in lawlessness will be arrested. No one will be allowed to return," he stated.

The heightened security comes ahead of a delegation from Belarus arriving on Sunday, with the President of Belarus scheduled to visit Pakistan on Monday. The minister stressed the need to secure Islamabad at all costs for the diplomatic visit.