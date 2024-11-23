SBP issues Rs55 coin to commemorate 555th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak

KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, issued a Rs 55 commemorative coin, to mark the auspicious occasion of 555th Jayanti (birth anniversary celebrations) of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a spiritual teacher, mystic and poet who is regarded as the founder of Sikh faith. “On the auspicious occasion of 555th Jayanti of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the Federal Government has been pleased to issue a commemorative coin of Rs55 denomination.” The central bank, in a statement issued here, informed that the Nickel-Brass coin is 30mm in dimension and weighs 13.5 grams and it is being issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation. It is a unique depiction of inter-faith harmony in Pakistan as it has the crescent and five-pointed star on one side and picture of monument of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on the reverse side.