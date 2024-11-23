SCCI signs MoU for business community concessions

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Bait-ul-Arab Al Mandi and Basha Istanbul Restaurant on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the business community and offer special concessions. The agreement aims to provide a 20 percent discount and other facilities to members of the chamber.

The MoU was signed during a ceremony held at the SCCI house, with SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan and Bait-ul-Arab Al Mandi and Basha Istanbul Restaurant Director Abu Bakar in attendance. SCCI Vice Presidents Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan, along with Manager Operations Atif Ali and others, were also present.

Fazal Moqeem Khan, while speaking on the occasion, termed the agreement a milestone in providing special discounts and facilities to chamber members. He emphasized that the chamber is taking practical steps and collaborating with various institutions to provide relief and special concessional packages to the business community at all levels.

The SCCI President further stated that the agreement with Bait-ul-Arab Al Mandi and Basha Istanbul Restaurant is part of the chamber’s ongoing efforts to provide facilities and discounts to its members. He reiterated his commitment to continue facilitating the business community.

SCCI office bearers Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan welcomed the signing of the agreement, calling it a major step towards helping the business community. They highlighted that the chamber’s leadership is fully committed to providing relief at all levels. Additionally, SCCI Executive Member Junaid Altaf presented the proposal for the special concession, which was promptly acted upon, leading to the agreement.

The office bearers also noted that this agreement is the first step towards offering concessions to the business community, with more MoUs expected to be signed with various organizations in the future.