Second phase of Liaquat Bagh protest case investigation targets Imran Khan

The second phase of the investigation into the case involving PTI founder has commenced, as his physical remand enters its third day.

Imran Khan’s cell at Adiala Jail has been designated as part of the New Town Police Station, and Rawalpindi Police manage its security.

A team led by SP Rawalpindi Raja Haseeb, DSP Legal Raja Inayat, and Inspector Rashid Kiyani visited the jail to question Khan.

The investigators have prepared over 15 questions for Khan, drawing insights from the interrogations of 23 suspects previously arrested in the case. They have also gathered records of visitors who met Khan in jail or court, speeches by PTI leaders, social media posts, and CCTV footage linked to the protests.

Key questions will reportedly focus on Khan’s alleged role in inciting the September 28 protests in Rawalpindi, his position on violent demonstrations led by PTI members, and whether he urged his supporters to defy laws, including Section 144.