Sindh aims to cultivate 3,000 acres of barren land under public-private partnership

KARACHI - The Sindh government aims to transform around 3,000 acres of barren and uninhabited land in the province into arable areas through a cooperative farming system to be adopted under the public-private partnership regime.

Newly appointed Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Public-Private Partnership and Investment Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar stated this while holding a meeting with officials of the provincial investment department.

The newly appointed aide to the CM told the officials that the use of the latest agricultural technology could ensure that the barren land produced as much farming yield as produced by A-class farmlands. The farming project would be implemented under the Green Sindh vision of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He said using the latest agricultural technology would be vital for the success of this project under the cooperative farming system because additional land cultivation had to be ensured within the available Indus River water for irrigation.

He hoped this massive farming initiative would emerge as an exemplary project under the public-private partnership system as other provinces in the country would follow suit.

The CM’s special assistant told the meeting participants that fullest support from Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah was available to implement this project expeditiously.

He said the relevant provincial authorities were fully in touch with the representative association of the growers, farming and irrigation water experts, and other concerned stakeholders to have their essential inputs to practically implement this plan of transforming barren land into highly productive arable areas under the public-private partnership regime.