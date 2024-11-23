Stakeholders, MPs seek effective govt measures to regulate iTFAs

ISLAMABAD - A high-level parliamentary roundtable has urged the government to take urgent measures for protecting public health through robust regulation of Industrially Produced Trans-Fatty Acids (iTFAs) and a legislative ban on the production and distribution of Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs).

The roundtable was held at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) here on Friday which was attended by parliamentarians, health experts, civil society representatives, and regulatory authorities. The event, organized collaboratively by Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA), Center for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI), and PIPS under the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign.

In her opening remarks, PYCA Executive Director Areebah Shahid highlighted the alarming health risks associated with industrial trans fats and the critical need for regulatory and legislative action. “While PSQCA has made some progress in the past to regulate a few food categories, it is important to ensure that all foods are covered under a mandatory governmental iTFA regulation and legislators take the lead in banning the primary raw material for the production of iTFAs and PHOs,” she noted.

During the first session of the roundtable, Dr. Tausif Janjua from the Federal Health Ministry said, “58 per cent of all deaths in Pakistan annually are attributed to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and iTFAs are a leading contributor to NCDs such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, stroke, Alzheimer’s, obesity and various cancers.” He underlined the pressing need for comprehensive regulatory measures to reduce the burden of NCDs caused by iTFAs.

Munawar Hussain, In-Country Coordinator for the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) said, 63 countries have already adopted the best practice policy to curb iTFAs in food supply through regulatory or legislative measures. Pakistan remains in WHO’s less restrictive list, which means some progress has been made but still need to ensure significant measures to eliminate iTFAs from all foods. Pakistani policy makers should limit iTFAs in all foods and enact a complete ban on production and distribution of PHOs for optimum health outcomes.”

MNA Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro acknowledged the issue and pledged to play her role for food safety across Pakistan.

In the second session, civil society leaders, including Mukhtar Ahmed, Executive Director of the Center for Peace and Development Initiatives, highlighted the need for strategic partnerships. They also called for constitution of a health caucus comprising doctors within the legislature and other public health advocates to streamline efforts under the health and nutrition paradigm.

Dr. Saba Amjad, CEO of Heartfile, pointed out the disparities in industrial practices. “Many industries already have the technology to produce trans fat-free foods and they are producing them for export. However, the items they sell inside Pakistan are laden with industrial trans fats,” she stated.

Dr. Noor Hassan Kakar, Director Technical at the Balochistan Food Authority, informed that 90% of the ghee samples tested by Balochistan Food Authority were found to be non-compliant with iTFA standards.

Echoing the concern, Ashraf Palari, Director, PSQCA, highlighted the challenges faced by his organization. “While under-staffing is a significant issue, PSQCA remains committed to setting appropriate standards to ensure safe food for all Pakistanis,” he said.

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Science and Technology Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan and MNA Dr. Zulfiqar Bhatti emphasized the need for awareness alongside legislation.