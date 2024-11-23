Suspect in deadly Khanewal shooting confesses to his crime, threatens victim’s family in viral video

KHANEWAL - A video of Zaryab, the accused in the shooting of two brothers in Khanewal, has gone viral on social media. In the video, Zaryab confesses to the crime and issues threats.

According to details, on Wednesday night, Zaryab, also known as Zaryab, and his accomplices allegedly opened fire on Arbab Ahmed and his brother Aftab Ahmed near Kachakhoh police station. As a result, 22-year-old Arbab Ahmed died at the scene, while his 26-year-old brother Aftab Ahmed was critically injured and taken to District Hospital Khanewal.

The Kachakhoh police station has registered a case against four individuals, including Zaryab, the son of Ghazanfar, under charges of murder and attempted murder. The conflict between the two families reportedly began over an accusation of cock theft. Several months ago, Zaryab claimed that Arbab Ahmed and Aftab Ahmed had stolen his valuable cock. In response, the family of the deceased filed a case No 1033/24 under Section 506-B of PPC at Kachakhoh police station for threatening to kill Zaryab and his associates.

Despite efforts to reconcile the two families, the situation escalated. According to the FIR, at around 10pm on Wednesday, Arbab Ahmed and Aftab Ahmed were riding a tractor toward their fields when Zaryab and his associates opened fire on them with Kalashnikovs. Arbab Ahmed died instantly, and Aftab Ahmed sustained serious injuries. The bodies of both men were taken to the District Hospital Khanewal.

Following the attack, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. However, Zaryab recorded a video in which he confesses to the murder and threatens to kill other members of the deceased’s family. This video has since gone viral on social media.

The victim’s family has appealed to the authorities to arrest the accused and provide them with protection.