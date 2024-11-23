SW hospitals struggle with healthcare crisis

South waziristan - Public hospitals in South Waziristan are facing a severe healthcare crisis due to a lack of funds, essential staff, and medical resources. While major cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, such as Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Abbottabad, and Kohat, are equipped with well-established teaching hospitals, South Waziristan continues to suffer from neglect.

The District Hospital of South Waziristan Lower is on the verge of closure due to severe staff shortages, an inadequate number of doctors, and a lack of financial support. Sheikh Fatima Hospital in Sholam, once a key healthcare provider, now lies in disrepair. Locals accuse the District Health Officer (DHO) of neglecting these issues, alleging that he has never visited the hospital to assess its worsening condition.

Residents have expressed frustration over the authorities’ failure to prioritize healthcare in South Waziristan, claiming that while major cities receive substantial funding, the region remains deprived of even basic medical services. Allegations of fund misuse by civil administration and health officials under the guise of “security concerns” have further exacerbated the situation.

The lack of adequate healthcare has forced many residents to travel long distances for basic treatment, a burden that most cannot afford. The community has urgently appealed to both provincial and federal governments for immediate funding and qualified staff to restore healthcare facilities.

Advocates stress that equitable access to medical services is not only a moral obligation but also a constitutional right, urging policymakers to address this urgent disparity.