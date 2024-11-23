Thar Block-1 Integrated Energy Project provides much-needed support to local schools

KARACHI - Fully aware of the importance of educating the population of Thar, one of the most backward regions in Pakistan, Thar Block-1 Integrated Energy Project is placing a lot of emphasis on improving conditions in local schools.

The team carefully planned and executed this school donation campaign, benefiting 17 schools across multiple communities, including Bhave, Wervai, Tilwayo, Shahmir Vikyo, and Kharyo Ghulam Shah. A total of 1,221 educational kits, including school bags, stationery sets, and government-specified textbooks, were donated, helping to address the shortage of learning materials. Additionally, 35-liter plastic water containers were provided to improve drinking water conditions. The donation reached 1,221 students in schools such as the First and Second Primary Schools in Bhave, Rawat Paro Primary School, Wervai Village Primary School, and Wervai Middle School, as well as schools in Tilwayo, Shahmir Vikyo, and Kharyo Ghulam Shah.

The chairman of the Bhave Town Committee and principals from several recipient schools attended the event and highly commended the company’s charitable efforts. Sheer Shah remarked, “The Integrated Project has not only brought significant changes to the community’s infrastructure but also demonstrated its sense of social responsibility through this educational donation campaign. These supplies will greatly improve school conditions and support students in completing their studies.” His initiative highlights the project’s efforts to assist local communities by enhancing educational opportunities and providing essential resources to students in the Thar.