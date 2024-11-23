Three people deprived of cash, valuables in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Swindlers deprived three people including a woman of cash and other valuables during the last 24 hours. A police report on Friday said that a swindler looted gold earrings from a mother of Aslam resident of Noorpur in Sargodha Road police limits. A man Fahad Hussain was deprived of Rs1.6 million by a swindler Fazal near Pull Korian in Samanabad area. Two cheaters also snatched cash of Rs200,000 from a villager Usman Ali of Chak No 67-JB by offering him some toxic food. Police have registered separate cases against the accused.