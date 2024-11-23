Trophy of 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup 2024 unveiled

LAHORE - The trophy unveiling ceremony for the Fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup 2024, organised by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), was held at Alhamra Hall No 1 on Friday. The event was attended by players and officials from South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and host nation Pakistan, alongside notable dignitaries including Punjab’s Provincial Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, World Blind Cricket Council President Syed Sultan Shah, Punjab Secretary for Sports Muzaffar Khan Sial, Director General Punjab SportsKhizar Afzaal, PCB Senior General Manager Junaid Zia, Pakistan’s first blind judge Yousaf Saleem, and Interloop representative Col Ejaz. The ceremony drew a large audience. The event began with a recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthem. The ahe attendees were shown a documentary on the World Cup, and cultural dances representing the four provinces, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan were performed, which delighted international players, who also joined in the dancing. A special highlight was a performance by Adriana Galani, a blind singer from Austria, who captivated the audience with her rendition of national songs.

Punjab Sports Minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar welcomed all participating teams. “Hosting the Fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup is a great honor for Pakistan. Sports unite nations and eliminate hate, and this event will project a peaceful and positive image of Pakistan globally. I hope our national blind cricket team will present the nation with the World Cup victory.” He commended PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah and the organising team for their efforts in successfully hosting the event.

PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah highlighted the transformative impact of cricket on the lives of the blind community, emphasizing Pakistan’s standing as a leading team in blind cricket globally. He also criticized the Indian Ministry of External Affairs for denying permission to the Indian blind cricket team to participate in the World Cup under the pretext of security concerns, labeling it a clear example of hostility towards sports. The PBCC Chairman assured that Punjab’s government had made foolproof security arrangements for all participating teams and expressed hope that the visiting teams would enjoy playing cricket in Pakistan and the hospitality of Pakistani people as well. The ceremony concluded with team captains unveiling the trophy alongside the Punjab Sports Minister and PBCC Chairman. Additionally, Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Saleem Akbar Qureshi and Tariq Mahmood for their significant contributions to promoting blind cricket in Pakistan.