Two die, four injured as roof collapses in Renala Khurd

Our Staff Reporter
November 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

RENALA KHURD  -  A women and her daughter on Friday died, and three brothers and father received injuries as the roof of their old house collapsed in Village 19/1 RA. According to rescue sources, the roof suddenly caved in, due to which a woman, namely Abida Bibi, and his daughter Iffat were killed on the spot. While three brothers, including 6-year-old Anas, Ibrahim, 5-year-old Ali, 15-year-old Ali, and father, Khadim Hussain, got injured, they added. The Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

