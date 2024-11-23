Saturday, November 23, 2024
Two killed, including policeman, in twin Bajaur blasts

Web Desk
12:48 PM | November 23, 2024
Two separate explosions in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed two lives, including a policeman.

The first explosion occurred in the Erab area of Tehsil Mohmand, resulting in one casualty. The second blast took place within the jurisdiction of Police Station Lowi Mohmand, where a policeman was martyred.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed a sharp surge in such attacks in recent days. On November 20, a suicide bombing targeting a joint check post in Mali Khel, Bannu, claimed the lives of 12 security personnel.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists attempted to breach the check post but were intercepted by troops. Unable to enter, the attackers detonated an explosive-laden vehicle near the perimeter wall, causing its collapse and damaging nearby infrastructure.

The fallen included 10 soldiers from the security forces and two Frontier Constabulary personnel. The ISPR reiterated the determination of security forces and law enforcement agencies to eradicate terrorism, emphasizing that the sacrifices of these brave men strengthen their resolve to combat this menace.

Web Desk

National

