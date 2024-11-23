Saturday, November 23, 2024
Ukraine parliament scraps session over Russian missile strike threat

November 23, 2024
Kyiv, Ukraine  - Ukraine’s parliament has cancelled Friday’s session, lawmakers said, citing the risk of a Russian missile attack on the district of Kyiv where government buildings are located.

The move comes after several foreign embassies, including the US representative office, shuttered temporarily over the threat of a strike on Kyiv.

“The hour of questions to the government has been cancelled,” Yevgenia Kravchuk, an MP from the ruling party told AFP. “There are signals of an increased risk of attacks on the government district in the coming days.”

The cancellation also comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a warning to the West by test-firing a new intermediate-range missile at Ukraine.

