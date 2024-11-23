Saturday, November 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Universal Diabetic day observed in CMC Larkana

Our Staff Reporter
November 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBU) observed a World Diabetic Day in Chandka Medical College Larkana Auditorium Hall on Friday.

An awareness walk started from Diabetes Ward to Chandka Medical College, in which more than two hundred diabetic patients also participated in the walk, and they attended the awareness seminar.

On this occasion, Professor Dr. Hakim Ali Abro said, “Only two years ago, Pakistan was the seventh largest country in the world in terms of diabetes, and we expect that Pakistan will reach the fourth number in diabetes in 2030, but unfortunately, today it has become the third largest country in the world. Diabetes affects all parts of the body, from fingernails to feet.” Dean Professor Dr. Bashir Ahmed Shaikh said, “Every fourth person in Pakistan is currently suffering from this disease; this disease can be controlled with proper awareness, proper treatment, and exercise.”

CJP calls for a just and equitable criminal justice framework

Principal Chandka Medical College Professor Dr. Zamir Ahmad Soomro said, “Diabetes leads to diseases like heart disease and diabetic foot, which we can control by lifestyle changes.” Dr. Mujeeb ur Rahman said, “There are more than three crores and 30 lacs diabetic patients in Pakistan.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1732248393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024