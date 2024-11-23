Saturday, November 23, 2024
Unveiling Protein Secrets with AI

November 23, 2024
Recent breakthroughs in protein research, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), are transforming our understanding of life’s building blocks. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry, awarded to Demis Hassabis, John M. Jumper, and David Baker, acknowledges this significant leap forward. AI models like AlphaFold are reshaping fields from healthcare to agriculture, enabling unprecedented insights into protein structures.

To harness these advancements, we must invest in AI and biochemistry training. New scientific tools allow us to tackle local challenges, including diseases like malaria, tuberculosis, and hepatitis. Protein engineering is also vital in agriculture, helping create resilient crops to address food insecurity.

With continued support, including government-funded research programmes, these breakthroughs in protein science can bring profound changes across sectors, improving healthcare, agriculture, and economic growth.

CJP calls for a just and equitable criminal justice framework

DR. INTIKHAB ULFAT,

Karachi.

