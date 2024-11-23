Using religion card for political mileage disgraceful: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has strongly rejected and condemned the recent remarks pf Bushra Bibi, the spouse of jailed PTI leader Imran Khan, and termed her allegations against Saudi Arabia as extremely ‘disgraceful’. Addressing a news conference here on Friday, he said the party has confronted with the leadership struggles, describing it as a fight among the heirs which include Imran Khan’s sisters vs his spouse.

He said such remarks are also harmful to Pakistan's strong ties with the Saudi Arabia.

Highlighting the depth of Pakistan's historical, religious, and economic ties with Saudi Arabia, he said 2.8 million Pakistanis work there and contribute to the economic development of both the countries

He lashed at Bushra and accused her of threatening these relations for political gains only.

“Bushra claims to represent Shariah, yet her actions contradict religious principles. It is forbidden to bow before anyone other than Allah,” he added.

Kh Asif blasted PTI leaders over corruption allegations involving the sale of state gifts and their misuse of power during the PTI government.

He regretted that the political degradation we are witnessing today is unprecedented in Pakistan's 75-year history all due to PTI.

He also castigated the current political crisis in PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), alleging that the province’s chief minister is regularly attacking the federal government through rallies.

The minister called upon political leaders to rise above such petty politics and focus on addressing the nation’s crucial challenges.

Meanwhile, former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa broke his silence and strongly rejected the allegations of Bushra Bibi. In a statement, Gen Bajwa termed the allegations of former first lady as fabricated, false and baseless.