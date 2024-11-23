Saturday, November 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Woman gives birth in ambulance in Lodhran

Our Staff Reporter
November 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN  -  A woman gave birth to a baby in an ambulance here near Hassan Wala Lodhran. According to rescue officials, the woman, Sajida Bibi, resident of Hassan Wala, was being shifted to DHQ Hospital for delivery but she gave birth to a child in ambulance. The rescue staff performing duty professionally delivered the kid and later shifted the mother and her son to the hospital. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Engineer Shakil Ahmad said that the rescue staff demonstrated exceptional professionalism and efficiency during the emergency.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1732248393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024