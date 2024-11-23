Youth Development Initiatives

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is often described as the backbone of socio-economic progress, and for good reason. It equips the youth—who form the lion’s share of Pakistan’s population—with the technical and vocational skills needed to boost productivity and fuel economic growth. A solid TVET system not only closes the skills gap but also ensures that training is tailored to the demands of local and international markets. This means young graduates can hit the ground running, contributing to industries that can hold their own at home and on the world stage.

Perhaps the most exciting part is how TVET connects the dots between education and industry. By keeping its curriculum aligned with what industries actually need, it churns out job-ready graduates, saving companies the hassle and expense of extensive on-the-job training.

At the helm of these efforts is the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), which acts as the sector’s regulatory torchbearer. NAVTTC sets the stage by crafting policies, standardising education to global benchmarks, developing curricula, and building a labour market database. Meanwhile, provincial TEVTAs roll up their sleeves to deliver hands-on training, ensuring that young people walk away with skills that open doors in both local and global job markets.

This forward-thinking approach dovetails neatly with Pakistan’s 13th Five-Year Plan, tackling skill shortages and introducing cutting-edge tech training. To chip away at the trade deficit, these programmes prioritise export-oriented skills. But it doesn’t stop there. A thriving skilled workforce isn’t just about selling more abroad; it’s about cutting imports, attracting foreign investment, and creating an economy that stands tall. Imagine a workforce skilled in everything from construction and hospitality to IT and blockchain. That’s the vision. Add to this the government’s donor-funded initiatives, like the Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan – Skills for All Programme and the Ba-Ikhtiyar Naujawan Internship, and it’s clear that there’s a serious effort to modernise the TVET sector. These programmes aren’t just ticking boxes; they’re building a foundation for future-ready skills, underpinned by quality assurance and partnerships with the private sector.

The current government, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has shown a refreshing focus on youth empowerment. Take the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, led by the quietly effective Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan. This initiative aims to create real opportunities for young people to develop their skills and build brighter futures—for themselves, their communities, and the country.

One standout project is the Prime Minister’s Green Youth Movement, which rallies university students across 137 campuses to champion environmental conservation. From water conservation to renewable energy, young people are rolling up their sleeves and tackling pressing issues with energy and innovation. Then there’s the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Youth Sports League, a grassroots effort to unearth raw talent in 12 different sports. Whether it’s wrestling, hockey, or volleyball, this initiative is giving 15-to-25-year-olds a chance to shine. Sports also take centre stage with the Establishment of Sports Academies and High-Performance Centres. Of the 13 planned academies, 10 are already up and running, and the rest are in the pipeline. It’s clear that the government isn’t just talking about youth development; it’s building the infrastructure to back it up.

The recent Prime Minister’s University Sports Olympiad was a testament to this commitment. More than 3,000 students flocked to Islamabad to compete in everything from badminton to swimming, showcasing the grit and determination of Pakistan’s youth. Events like these don’t just highlight talent—they inspire a nation.

In the end, these initiatives are more than just programmes on paper. They’re about creating a Pakistan where the youth have the tools, confidence, and opportunities to dream big and deliver even bigger. And in a world that isn’t slowing down, this might just be the leap we need.

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at zahidriffat@gmail.com