Share:

GHOTKI - A passenger bus overturned on Saturday in Deharki area of district Ghotki, resulting as many as 15 passengers injured while no casualty reported. According to the private news channel report, a speeding passenger bus going from Sukkur to Rahim Yar Khan was overturned while overtaking on the national highway bypass in Deharki. Other onboard passengers were taken out of the bus by local people while the injured were shifted to Tehsil Hospital in Deharki for medical assistance. Meanwhile, Motorway Police reached the accident site as informed.