RAWALPINDI-Police on Saturday raided a marriage party and arrested two persons for displaying firearms, aerial firing, and use of firecrackers.

According to a police spokesman, Dhamyal police conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Abu Harira and Abdul Salam setting off fireworks during a wedding ceremony. Police have also recovered weapons from their possession, and registered separate cases against both the accused.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of the police team and said that actions would continue against such criminals who endanger the lives of citizens through aerial firing and fireworks. He made it clear that it was the prime duty of police to protect lives and properties of people.