RAWALPINDI -The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Saturday foiled four smuggling bids of flour and seized 936 bags. According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up four drivers namely Syeda Khan, Riaz, Attique and Sher Rehman on recovery of 936 wheat flour bags from their possession.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.