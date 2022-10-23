Share:

ISLAMABAD - Effective diplomacy with mostly EU member states and particularly France resulted in the extraordinary decision taken in favour of Pakistan by the Financial Action Task Force the other day.

Highly placed sources in Paris told The Nation on phone that it was France and other EU countries which in the last three meetings had opposed the removal of Pakistan but this time there was no opposition by France and other EU countries.

The series of meetings by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the UN general Assembly in New York in September and subsequent meetings by foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in New York and Washington and his recent visit to Germany, and visit by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to the US, and his earlier visit to European countries paved the way for Pakistan to get out of the grey list.

Diplomatic sources further confided that India at official level did not make any objection against Pakistan at FATF which was also due to the hectic diplomatic efforts by Pakistani diplomats. “Pakistan’s friendly countries persuaded India not to make trouble for Pakistan in FATF”, a source told The Nation.

Sources also said that both Pakistan and India have also been in contact behind the scenes on the matter.

Most importantly Pakistan brotherly Muslim countries and EU countries, UK and US were also very positive about Pakistan, which was Pakistan’s reach out to these countries and frequent contacts through phone by both PM Shehbaz Sharif and FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The travel of Minister of State for foreign affairs Hina Rabbani Khar to Paris with a high powered team did extensive diplomatic work in Paris and also held meetings with top influential French officials ahead of the FATF plenary which took place from 20th and 21st October 2022.

Pakistan also remained engaged with the new French Ambassador in Islamabad which was very effective diplomacy. “French misperceptions about Pakistan were removed after the statements of hardliners elements in Pakistan last year which affected bilateral relations”, a source said.

Pakistan will have to remain active on the diplomatic front even after the FATF decision and continue to engage with the FATF Asia pacific group and other countries.