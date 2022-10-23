Share:

KARACHI - Afghan garbage picker was injured on Saturday during scuffle with private company security guard near Kamran Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi. According to a private news channel report, the incident took place in Kamran Chowrangi when three Afghan garbage picker boys entered in street and involved in scuffle with security guard. During the scuffle, the security guard opened fire and wounded 20-year-old boy. Later on, the guard was arrested by police and the injured boy was shifted to hospital.